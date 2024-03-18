AAFT School Of Animation Launches Monthly E-Magazine 'Corpus'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Embracing the digital age and recognizing the importance of effective communication, AAFT School of Animation, in collaboration with AAFT School of Data Science and AAFT School of Game Design and Development, proudly announces the launch of their monthly e-magazine titled 'Corpus'. This innovative initiative aims to serve as a dynamic platform for disseminating industry updates, showcasing student and faculty achievements, and fostering collaboration within the creative community.



The inception of ï¿1⁄2Corpusï¿1⁄2 reflects a concerted effort by the three schools to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing students and faculty members with valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in their respective fields. By harnessing the power of digital media, the magazine seeks to not only inform but also inspire and engage readers with compelling content and thought-provoking narratives.



Collaboration lies at the heart of ï¿1⁄2Corpusï¿1⁄2, with students, faculty, and guest writers from all three schools coming together to contribute their expertise and perspectives. Through a diverse range of articles, interviews, and features, the magazine aims to showcase the diverse talents and innovative ideas emerging from the AAFT community.



Ashish Garg, overseeing all three schools, expressed his gratitude to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his unwavering support and swift action in bringing the concept of ï¿1⁄2Corpusï¿1⁄2 to fruition. He emphasized the significance of this initiative in fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning within the AAFT ecosystem.



ï¿1⁄2Corpusï¿1⁄2 represents a significant milestone in AAFTï¿1⁄2s commitment to excellence in education and industry engagement. By harnessing the power of digital media, the magazine endeavours to amplify the voices and contributions of the next generation of creative professionals, shaping the future of animation, data science, and game design and development.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT