Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized About 4,500 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have neutralized about 4,500 explosive objects.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“284 demining groups of the Ministry of Defense continue clearing Ukraine's liberated regions of explosive remnants of war. Over the past week (from 8 to 15 March 2024), 5,852.23 hectares of terrain, 5,793.55 hectares of farmland, 8.65 km of roads, 0.86 km of pipelines, 23.6 km of railway tracks were inspected and cleared. 4,599 explosive objects were removed and neutralized. The work is carried out with the use of special equipment for mechanized demining," the report says.

In total, the suppers of the Defense Ministry's units found and neutralized 315,178 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reported, a total of 61,500 hectares of agricultural land is planned to be cleared of mines in the Donetsk region, including 12,800 hectares in 2024.