Senior Executive leadership position at a five star university

Full-time / Fixed term (5 years) Attractive remuneration package

With the recent release of the Universities Accord in Australia, there has never been a more exciting time to help shape the future of education for Australian universities.

The University of Wollongong (UOW) is a leading Australian university with a history of outstanding achievement in teaching and learning, research and community engagement. Featuring prominently in global rankings, UOW is consistently recognised among the top one per cent of universties in the world. It attracts students from more than 130 countries and is fundamentally committed to providing our diverse body of students with an engaging, world-class learning experience. In 2025, UOW will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The University of Wollongong is seeking a visionary leader to join as an integral member of the Senior Executive team.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Student Life) contributes to the overall strategic planning leadership of UOW, supporting the Vice-Chancellor and Council to achieve the University's strategic aims. The role is responsible for innovation and excellence in education and student experience at UOW. The broad, integral portfolio covers Learning, Teaching & Curriculum, Library, Future Education, Student Administration Services, Future Students and Outreach, Student Life and Accommodation Services. It looks after our students across their whole university experience.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated strategic leadership skills, comprehensive understanding of current political, social and economic issues affecting higher education and a thorough understanding of the complexities and challenges of learning, teaching, service delivery, student support and student experience in a complex higher education institution. The will be an agile leader, able to manage outcomes in times of macro environmental change, with a proven track record leading teams through issues impacting the sector.

Being the third largest city in New South Wales, and only an hour from Sydney Airport, Wollongong offers a truly unique lifestyle. In a prime location between the mountains and the sea, the Illawarra region is home to 17 patrolled beaches and countless bushwalking tracks as well as a vibrant nightlife and cafe scene.

It this sounds like you, please reach out to Marcia Sherlock for a confidential discussion on + 612 4221 5923 or [email protected] Alternatively, to apply please submit a resume, and cover letter detailing your expression of interest of no more than 3 pages outlining your skills and experience as they relate to the selection criteria (located in the position description).

The University of Wollongong is committed to workplace equity, diversity and inclusion. We value and acknowledge the importance of our people's diverse experiences, talents and cultures that they bring to work with them each day. Embracing diversity and creating inclusion is a key component of attracting and retaining talent in our workforce. The creation of a diverse and inclusive workforce is central to our ability to unlock potential, enhance our success and achieving our vision of being in the Top 1% of universities globally.