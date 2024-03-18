40% Of U.S. EV Owners Consider Switching

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent U.S. survey reveals increasing dissatisfaction among electric vehicle (EV) owners due to concerns about vehicle quality, high costs, and a severe lack of public charging stations.



This dissatisfaction is particularly acute among new EV owner , with nearly half considering a switch to hybrid vehicles for their next purchase.



The study, conducted by J.D. Power in collaboration with the PlugShare app, involved over 4,600 participants and aimed to gauge the current sentiment among 2023 and 2024 EV model owners.



Key findings from the survey indicate a significant portion of first-time EV buyers, about 48%, are contemplating transitioning to hybrid vehicles in the future.



Moreover, 39% of these individuals are open to choosing between a hybrid or a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle.







Even among more experienced EV owners, a substantial number, 38%, are considering hybrids, with 19% open to returning to gasoline vehicles.



The study also revealed that mainstream EV models are reported to have fewer issues than their premium counterparts, suggesting that higher price points do not necessarily correlate with better quality or user satisfaction in the EV market.



Brent Gruber, Executive Director of Electric Vehicles at J.D. Power, highlighted the crucial impact of public charging infrastructure on consumer decisions.



The limited availability of charging stations has emerged as a significant barrier, deterring potential buyers from opting for electric vehicles.



Gruber emphasized that the increasing market demand for new EV models signals a strong shift towards electrification.



However, the industry must address the public charging infrastructure issue to sustain this momentum and meet consumer expectations.











