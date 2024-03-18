Election Affirms Putin’S Hold On Russia Amid Absent Opposition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vladimir Putin has been re-elected as Russia's President in an election characterized by the absence of genuine opposition.



Many of his potential rivals were either dead, imprisoned, exiled, or disqualified from participating, ensuring an election without real competition.



This victory extends Putin's tenur until 2030, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Stalin.



With the majority of the votes counted, Putin secured 88.42% of the vote, significantly outperforming his nearest competitors from the Communist Party, New People's Party , and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. The election saw a turnout of 74.22%.



In his post-election address, Putin portrayed his win as a unifying force for Russian society and an endorsement of his leadership direction.







He also dismissed any impact from opposition protests and suggested legal actions against those who spoiled their ballots in dissent.



Beginning his career in the KGB, Putin has long lamented the fall of the Soviet Union and strived to return Russia to its former imperial glory.



His tenure has been marked by a crackdown on dissent within Russia and assertive foreign policies aimed at reasserting Russian influence, notably in Georgia and Ukraine.



Putin's ambition to dominate Ukraine was evident in the annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in Eastern Ukraine.



The 2022 invasion of Ukraine, rationalized as a mission to "denazify" and "demilitarize" the country, has heightened global tensions.



This uncontested election further solidifies Putin's control over Russia in a political landscape where opposition is systematically stifled.



His leadership has been defined by efforts to suppress dissent and aggressive foreign policy moves that have led to international sanctions and widespread condemnation.

