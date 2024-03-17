BJP In UP Plans Potluck Lunch For Cadres To Promote Bonding

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 18 (IANS) The BJP state general secretary (organisation) in Uttar Pradesh, Dharampal Singh, has said that all booth cadres would bring home-cooked food and share them during lunch.

The potluck lunch is being done to foster better bonding among booth-level cadres.

Dharampal Singh said on Sunday here,“From having lunch together to calling upon the voters in each booth, connecting with beneficiaries listed in each booth would be part of the regular drill.”

He has tasked booth heads of the party to increase the vote count in each booth, compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and reiterated the party's focus on booth-centric preparations for major poll gains this time.

The BJP also issued a 'seating plan' for all booth-level cadres. The seating arrangement for 'booth adhyaksha (chiefs)' plan introduced by Dharampal Singh is a first-of-its-kind and now similar seating arrangements would be in place at the forthcoming booth-level meets that the party plans to hold in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, party leaders said.

In simpler terms, now all booth chiefs attending party meetings would have a designated place for them. Explaining the importance of the seating plan, a BJP leader said,“Our focus is on booth-level activity and that is the seating plan will reinforce booth-level focus as well as help cadres understand the importance assigned to each booth.”

“On the basis of the hard work of our booth level cadre, we are confident of realising the party's target of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP to fuel the party's 370-seat focus for BJP and 400 plus seat with NDA support,” Dharampal Singh said.