Doctors Without Boarders: Situation In Gaza Is Catastrophic

Geneva: Doctors Without Borders organization said that the current situation in Gaza is catastrophic and words can't describe it.

This came in a post on the organization's account on the X platform on Sunday, which included the opinions of nurses affiliated with the organization and working in the northern Gaza Strip.

The organization indicated that the Gaza Strip suffers from a major food shortage, as Palestinians live in difficult conditions. In its post, the organization noted that it is rarely able to contact its employees in the region.

Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders stressed that the tightening Israeli siege on Gaza impedes the entry of vital supplies into the Strip. At the same time, providing aid inside the Strip is almost impossible, due to the Israeli entity's complete disregard for the protection and safety of medical and humanitarian missions and their crews, and preventing people's access to life-saving aid.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, which has caused more human suffering to the residents of the Strip, especially in Ramadan, when the toll of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has risen since Oct. 7 to 31,645 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to 73,676 injured, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.