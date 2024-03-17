Palestinian President Stresses Importance Of Accelerating Entry Of Humanitarian, Medical Aid Into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed the importance of accelerating the entry of humanitarian, relief and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, and increasing it, so that shelter centers and hospitals can play their role in providing what is necessary to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian citizens.

Speaking during his meeting on Sunday with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, President Abbas said: "The urgent matter and priority for us is to prevent the Israeli occupation forces from invading the city of Rafah, to which more than 1.5 million Palestinians have been displaced, which will cause a humanitarian catastrophe."

He called for a greater international effort to prevent Israel from launching such an attack, and to oblige Israel to stop its aggression immediately, and open all crossings leading to the Gaza Strip to bring in relief aid and begin reconstruction.

The Palestinian President briefed the minister on the latest developments in the political situation in the Palestinian territories, in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as in the West Bank and the city of Jerusalem, and the efforts made to immediately stop the war of genocide against Palestinians.

President Abbas praised the positions of Brazil and President Lula da Silva in supporting the Palestinian people and their cause in international forums, especially his recent statements about the necessity of stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza.