UNRWA Says People Of Gaza Are On Verge Of Famine

Vienna: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned on Sunday that the people of Gaza are on the verge of famine, stressing the necessity to open the crossings to facilitate the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid.

In a post on its X social media account, UNRWA stressed that unimpeded and sustained access to aid throughout the Strip has become a matter of life and death.

UNRWA said that it needs to be able to reach as many people in the Gaza Strip as possible with critical aid. UNRWA added that delivery via land remains the most efficient and safest way.

For the 163th day, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea, and air, which has caused more human suffering to the residents of the Strip, especially in Ramadan, when the toll of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has risen since Oct. 7 to 31,645 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, in addition to 73,676 injured, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble.