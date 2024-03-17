Bam Adebayo Hits Buzzer-Beating 3 As The Heat Beat The Pistons 104-101

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Detroit: Bam Adebayo made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Miami Heat to a 104-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Cade Cunningham missed a 3-pointer for Detroit with 9 seconds left and Terry Rozier sprinted up the court with the rebound. He couldn't get to the basket, so he tossed the ball to Adebayo, who made his third 3-pointer in the last three games.

Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 30 points for Miami on 10-for-15 shooting. Adebayo had 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Heat beat the Pistons for the second time in three days.

Robinson hit his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the first quarter. He reached the mark in 343 games, breaking the NBA record of 350 by Buddy Hield.

Evan Fournier scored a season-high 18 for the Pistons, who honored their 2004 NBA championship team at halftime. Cunningham had 17 points and nine assists, but he went 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler, forcing coach Erik Spoelstra to use his franchise-record 32nd starting lineup of the season.