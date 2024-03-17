Pyx Resources Limited (LON:PYX) December 2023 Full Year Results

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

PYX Resources Ltd (LON:PYX) (NSX:PYX), the world's third largest publicly listed zircon producer by zircon resources, is pleased to announce its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("FY2023").

FY2023 HIGHLIGHTS

- 24% Year on Year ("YoY") increase in total sales volume to 11,350 Tonnes

- Strong revenue recorded of US$22,672k - constant YoY

- 61% YoY increase in underlying EBITDA to US$676k

- 8% YoY increase in Net Cash Position to US$7,829k

- 22% YoY increase in Premium Zircon Inventory to 17 days

- 22% YoY decrease in total personnel to 95

- 28% & 47% YoY increase in female and indigenous (Dayak) employment respectively

- ZERO total recordable injury frequency rate

- Signed UN Global Compact Annual Communication on Progress in March 2023

- Post period, the Company announced that it will start shipping ilmenite following the award of a revised exporting licence

