MONEYTALK RADIO WITH ELLIS MARTIN: Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) Adds Gold Property In Peru

In this segment of MONEYTALK Radio with Elis Martin we speak with Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals Corp. (CNSX:CUAU) (OTCMKTS:FOMNF) (FRA:2OA) as the company adds a new gold project in Peru.

Forte Minerals Corp. has finalized the acquisition of the Alto Ruri high sulphidation epithermal gold ("Au") prospect and the Cerro Quillo porphyry Au-copper ("Cu")-molybdenum ("Mo") prospect from its strategic partner Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters"). Both are situated on a contiguous 4700 ha block of concessions that were initially acquired by Globetrotters from Compania Minera Ares S.A.C. ("Ares") in exchange for a 1.0% NSR royalty interest. These concessions were transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Peru S.A.C., in exchange for a one-time cash payment of US$25,000.

The Alto Ruri prospect was drill tested by Compania de Minas Buenaventura ("Buenaventura") in 1997 who completed a two-stage, 12-hole drill program that included eight (8) NQ core and a four (4) reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes totalling 2254.5 m. GlobeTrotters' then subsidiary Rio Maranon Minerals S.A.C. ("Rio Maranon") re-analysed portions of the core from the eight (8) diamond drill holes in 2011 with hole 001-97 returning significant Au values averaging 2.55 g/t Au over 131 m starting from surface, including 54 m of 5.39 g/t Au. The Au mineralization is associated with the vuggy silica replacement of quartz-clay altered volcanoclastic rocks typical of high sulphidation epithermal Au alteration but true widths are unknown.

