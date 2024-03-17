Afghanistan Clinches Second T20, Beats Ireland By 10 Runs

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan on Sunday beat Ireland by 10 runs in the second T20 cricket match played in Sharjah, UAE and leveled the series 1-1.

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The men in blue did not have a positive start and the team's total score was 14 on the loss of its four main batters - Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Azmat and Ijaz.

But experience Mohammad Nabi and Sadiq Atal showed positive intent and took the score to 100.

Captain Rashid Khan's late striking helped the total score move to 152 and asked Ireland to chase.

Nabi scored 59 runs, Sadiq Atal, 39 and Rashid Khan 25.

Ireland was off to a good start but Rashid and Nangyal took quick wickets and the men in green were just able to score 142 in the allotted 20 overs.

Rashid Khan took four wickets, Nangyal two, Nabi and Farooqi one each.

Rashid Kahan was declared man of the match.

