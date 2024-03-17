3-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Rescued In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Security forces have rescued a three-year-old girl from kidnappers in eastern Nangarhar, an official said on Sunday.

Police Spokesperson Hafiz Mawlavi Abdul Basir Zabuli told Pajhwok Afghan News six days ago a three-years-old girl was kidnapped.

She was rescued from kidnappers by the security personnel of the fourth Police District, he added.

Qari Ziaulhaq, deputy head of fourth Police District, said with the cooperation of detective and intelligence personnel they were able to rescue the kidnapped girl and hand her over to her family.

The father of the rescued girl said that the kidnappers warned him against the killing of her daughter if their demand was not fulfilled.

He said he was happy and satisfied with the security forces effort to recover her daughter.

