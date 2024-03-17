Mawlavi Abdul Kabir Stresses IEA Presence In Future SCO Meetings

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Acting Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir has called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) participation in the future meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to a statement on Sunday.

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, who serves as political aide to the acting Afghan PM, said this during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Zhao Xing who called on him at his office, a statement from the Presidential Palace said.

During the meeting Chinese envoy stressed the expansion of bilateral relationships with Afghanistan and reaffirmed Beijing's political and economic support to Afghanistan, the source said.

He said that China did not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and on all international forums China called for active engagement with the IEA government.

Referring to the ongoing developments, the Chinese envoy said that his country wanted to provide scholarships to Afghan youth in the field of medicine and healthcare.

Zhao Xing said positive developments had been made on Mes Aainak, pine nuts processing and the investment of Chinese businessmen in other areas.

Referring to the Wahkhan Corridor he said it was a positive change in the relationship between the two countries and stated that by the completion of the Wahkhan corridor there would be massive improvement in economic development and other areas.

Mawlaiv Abdul Kabir said that IEA wished cordial relationship with main land China and added that Afghan government supported the Chinese president Belt and Road initiative.

He said Afghanistan's neighbours should be confident that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against other countries.

He hoped that the SCO would invite the IEA government in its future meeting as observer.

