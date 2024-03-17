Five-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapsed In Kolkata, 10 Rescued | Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in the wee hours of Monday in the Metiabruz area of South Kolkata, said director in charge of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Abhijit Pandey, adding that at least 10 people were rescued in the search operation building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan in the Garden Reach area around midnight. A search operation is still underway to find survivors who could be trapped under the rubble, the official said Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operation. Ambulances were also stationed at the location.\"An under-construction building collapsed in the Garden Reach area late on Sunday night. We have rescued a few people. The rescue operation is still going on,\" the cop said as quoted by PTI a post on X (formerly Twitter), West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said,“A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134. The particular area falls under the 'citadel' of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.”“I am receiving frantic calls regarding probable casualties. Please dispatch any team that can help in rescuing the victims, be it fire servicemen, police or any other team,” Adhikari added, who were the first responders, stated that the concrete chunks fell from the building before it collapsed. They said there was a loud sound and a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area when the building collapsed.\"Although no one lived in the under-construction building, it collapsed on the adjacent shanties. We fear that many individuals might still be trapped under the rubble,\" said a resident.
