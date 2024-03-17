'Wholly Inappropriate,' Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Slams US Criticism Amid Hamas Conflict, Rejects Calls For Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticized the United States for increasing scrutiny of his leadership during the ongoing conflict with Hamas and labelled calls for a new election as“wholly inappropriate.”As reported by AP, in recent days, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country and a strong Israel supporter, called on Israel to hold a new election, saying Netanyahu had“lost his way.” President Joe Biden expressed support for Schumer's“good speech,\" and earlier accused Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza told Fox News that Israel never would have called for a new U.S. election after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, and denounced Schumer's comments as inappropriate Read: Israel prepares for ceasefire talks as UN warns of hunger crisis in Gaza“We're not a banana republic,\" he said.“The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they'll elect, and it's not something that will be foisted on us.”When asked by CNN whether he would commit to a new election after the war ends, Netanyahu said“I think that's something for the Israeli public to decide.”The US, which has provided key military and diplomatic support to Israel, also has expressed concerns about a planned Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering. The spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, told Fox the U.S. still hasn't seen an Israeli plan for Rafah Read: Mint Explainer: Who is Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longtime prime minister?The US supports a new round of talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in exchange for the return of Israeli hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack reiterated his stance of not relenting in the ongoing conflict despite diplomatic discussions. The fighting, which has claimed the lives of over 31,000 Palestinians according to local health authorities, persists. It has been more than five months since Hamas launched an attack in southern Israel resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people and the holding of another 250 hostage Israeli delegation was anticipated to leave for Qatar following Sunday evening sessions of the Security Cabinet and War Cabinet, during which instructions for negotiations would be provided Sunday, Netanyahu said that calls for an election now - which polls show he would lose badly - would force Israel to stop fighting and paralyze the country for six months Read: Benjamin Netanyahu reacts as US President Joe Biden says Israel PM is 'hurting' his own country more than helping itNetanyahu also reiterated his determination to attack Hamas in Rafah and said that his government approved military plans for such an operation.“We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen,” he said. The operation is supposed to include the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians, but it is not clear how Israel will do that President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi reiterated his warning that an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah would have“grave repercussions on the whole region.\" Egypt says pushing Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula would jeopardize its peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of regional stability.“We are also very concerned about the risks a full-scale offensive in Rafah would have on the vulnerable civilian population. This needs to be avoided at all costs,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after meeting with el-Sissi German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after meeting with Netanyahu on Sunday, warned that \"the more desperate the situation of people in Gaza becomes, the more this begs the question: No matter how important the goal, can it justify such terribly high costs, or are there other ways to achieve your goal?”Germany is one of Israel's closest allies in Europe and, given memories of the Holocaust, often treads carefully when criticizing Israel Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, in Washington for St. Patrick's Day, said during a White House reception that the Irish people were“deeply troubled” by what's unfolding in Gaza. He said there was much to learn from Ireland's peace process and the critical U.S. involvement in it Read: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu adamant to claim victory: 'Ceasefire deal would only delay military offensive in Rafah'Varadkar said he's often asked why the Irish are so empathetic to the Palestinians.“We see our history in their eyes. A story of displacement, dispossession, and national identity questioned and denied forced emigration, discrimination and now hunger,” he said reported that Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul-general in New York and a vocal critic of Netanyahu, suggested that the prime minister's remarks align with his strategy of deflecting blame if Israel fails to achieve its objective of dismantling Hamas.“He's looking on purpose for a conflict with the U.S. so that he can blame Biden,” Pinkas said parties stand to benefit politically from the conflict. The Biden administration faces mounting pressure from progressive Democrats and certain Arab-American supporters to rein in Israel's military actions against Hamas, Netanyahu aims to demonstrate to his nationalist supporters that he can withstand international pressure, even from Israel's closest ally, domestic pressure mounts as thousands gather once more in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest against Netanyahu's administration, demanding both a new election and a resolution for the release of hostages. A significant portion of the Israeli populace is advocating for a resolution, concerned that hostages may be enduring unfavorable conditions and time is of the essence to secure their safe return Read: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'total victory' in Gaza within months, declines Hamas ceasefire- hostage deal“Israel's offensive has driven most of Gaza's 2.3 million people from their homes. A quarter of Gaza's population is starving,” according to the UN by the US and other countries persist, and deliveries via a newly established sea route have commenced. However, humanitarian organizations emphasize the necessity for additional ground routes and reduced Israeli restrictions to adequately address humanitarian needs.“Of course we should be bringing humanitarian aid by road. Of course by now we should be having at least two, three other entry points into Gaza,” chef José Andrés with World Central Kitchen, which organized the tons of food delivered by sea, told NBC reported that the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead says Hamas is responsible for civilian deaths because it operates in dense residential areas Health Ministry on Sunday said that the bodies of 92 people killed in Israel's bombardment had been brought to hospitals in Gaza in the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 130 wounded, it said Palestinian Red Crescent Society and an Associated Press journalist reported that an airstrike in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 11 individuals from the Thabet family, including five children and one woman. Among the deceased was an infant.(With inputs from AP)

