Electoral Bonds: Failed Experiment In Transparency?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "On 14 March, two days ahead of the announcement of general elections, the election commission made public the data on electoral bonds it had received from the State Bank of India. Can this cause a political storm?

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.