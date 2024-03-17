Julius Baer's Sumaya Says Nris Queueing Up To Invest In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Over time, the investment preferences of non-resident Indians (NRIs) have shifted towards a greater emphasis on Indian capital markets from the US large caps and technology stocks, pointed out Kunal Sumaya, market head-Global NRI at Julius Baer.“What we have observed is that a significant portion of global high networth individuals are engaging in investments in India,” he said while adding that the motivation for NRIs to invest in India varies, spanning diversification, wealth preservation, and retirement planning. Edited excerpts:

