Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 Supernatural Movie Mints ₹133 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Shaitaan saw a jump in numbers on the second Sunday and earned ₹9.75 crore net in India, as per early estimates. After earning ₹5.05 crore net in the domestic market on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 68.32% jump on the following day Read: Shaitaan vs Fighter Box Office collections: Will Ajay Devgn's Horror-thriller surpass Hrithik Roshan's film?The supernatural movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned ₹8.5 crore net in India on the second Saturday. The Bollywood movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is a remake of a 2023 Gujarati movie named Vash. Shaitaan, as per media reports, was made with ₹65 crore earned ₹14.75 crore net on its release day, March 8, in the domestic market. The supernatural horror-thriller saw a 27.12% growth on the first Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on the first Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net. In the first week, the movie minted ₹79.75 crore net in India Read: OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch this weekendOn Monday, the move saw a 64.63% dip in numbers and managed to earn ₹7.25 crore. However, it has remained steady ever since. On Tuesday, the movie minted ₹6.5 crore. On Wednesday, it did a business of ₹6.25 crore. It earned ₹5.75 crore on Thursday Worldwide collectionWith ₹22.75 crore coming from the overseas market and ₹110.25 crore from India gross collection, the movie has managed to mint ₹133 crore in the first 10 days of its release Read: Yodha movie review: Sidharth Malhotra's movie opens with mixed response, from 'phenomenal film' to 'bad choice'Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
MENAFN17032024007365015876ID1107988140
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.