Kashmir's Dal Lake Hosts Inaugural Formula-4 Car Racing Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The serene environs of Dal Lake in Kashmir witnessed a thrilling spectacle on March 18 as the Valley hosted its inaugural Formula-4 car racing event. Sleek racing cars roared along the picturesque Boulevard road, leaving behind trails of excitement in their wake against the stunning backdrop of the Zabarwan Hills, as per a report by Rising Kashmir high-octane event not only showcased Kashmir's ability to host world-class sports events but also highlighted the region's modernity and progress. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, hailed the occasion as a symbol of the Valley's advancement, expressing confidence that such initiatives would enhance Kashmir's image, boost tourism, and stimulate the local economy, the report added Read | Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore, NCLAT to hear challenges against Zee-Sony merger and moreDirector of Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, emphasized the region's burgeoning status as an adventure tourism destination, with plans to facilitate more adrenaline-fueled activities in the future. \"With events like this, we are not only entertaining but also investing in the future of Kashmir's youth and tourism industry,\" Yaqoob said, underscoring the event's potential to nurture local talent and inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts with global aspirations, as quoted by the report Read | 'Alexei Navalny supported prisoner swap for...', Putin's first comment on Kremlin critic's deathThe success of the inaugural Formula-4 car racing event has set a precedent, demonstrating that with the right support and infrastructure, Kashmir is capable of hosting impactful events that contribute to the Valley's social and economic progress, as per the report Read | India made a capex bet during covid. It worked: Arvind VirmaniDeputy Director Tourism, Deeba Khalid, highlighted the historic significance of the event, stressing its potential to draw global attention to Kashmir and bolster its tourism prospects. \"This is a momentous occasion for the Valley, showcasing our ability to host prestigious international events and attracting visitors from around the world,\" Khalid remarked, as quoted by the report the roar of engines faded into the evening, the inaugural Formula-4 car racing extravaganza left an indelible mark on Kashmir's sporting landscape, paving the way for more thrilling events and further cementing the region's status as an emerging hub for adventure and tourism.

