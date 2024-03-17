Holi 2024: When Is Holi? Know Rituals, Puja Timings, Significance, And More About The Vibrant Festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Holi, the lively and cheerful holiday celebrated by Hindus worldwide, is right around the corner, bringing with it a rush of colour, laughter, and camaraderie. This year's festival of colours comes on March 25, symbolising the onset of spring and the triumph of good over evil. As we prepare to immerse ourselves in the vivid colours of Holi 2024, let us embrace the spirit of this wonderful celebration while adhering to its traditions and principles.

So mark your calendars, assemble your loved ones, and prepare to splash colours of happiness and warmth as we embrace spring with open arms. From the festival date to the puja timings, here's all you need to know about Holi 2024.

When is Holi 2024?

Holi is celebrated on different days yearly, principally dictated by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the famous festival of Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024, the day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, on Sunday, March 24. It's a day to celebrate the advent of spring, say goodbye to winter, and deepen friendship and love relationships through the joyous flinging of colours.

Holi 2024: Significance

Holi has enormous cultural and religious importance in India. Beyond being a colourful holiday, it represents the triumph of good over evil, as shown in different legendary legends related with the event. One such story is Holika and Prahlad, in which Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu protected him from his aunt Holika's malicious intentions. Thus, Holi commemorates the triumph of devotion and virtue over malevolence.

Holi 2024: Puja Timings and Rituals

The Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, on the evening of the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This ceremony includes the lighting of bonfires to represent the triumph of good over evil and the destruction of negative energies.







The next day is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi when people gather to smear each other with brilliant colours, dance to the rhythms of traditional music, and indulge in festival sweets. It's a time to celebrate and spread joy with friends, family, and communities.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:54 AM on March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:29 PM on March 25, 2024

Holi 2024: Safety Precautions

While Holi is a time to have fun, celebrating properly is important. To avoid any unwanted effects, choosing natural and skin-friendly hues is recommended. Furthermore, respecting others' consent before using colours and safeguarding the safety and well-being of animals throughout the festivities are critical components of responsible celebration.