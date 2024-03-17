Naftogaz Group Paid UAH 11.4B In Taxes Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-February 2024, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 11.4 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of Naftogaz Group.

"In total, since the beginning of 2024, Naftogaz Group has paid UAH 11.4 billion in taxes to the state," the statement said.

In February 2024, compared to February last year, deductions grew by 17.8% to UAH 5.3 billion. Of this amount, the state budget received UAH 4.8 billion, and local budgets - UAH 0.5 billion.

As reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine paid over UAH 90.2 billion in taxes in 2023 and over UAH 90 billion in 2022.