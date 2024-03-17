Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3142234 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company launches the "Digital Employee" feature as part of digital transformation drive.
3142244 RAMALLAH -- At least 92 Palestinians are martyred and 130 others injured in nine Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
3142298 CAIRO -- Egypt and the European Union agree to take cooperation to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.
3142264 ALGIERS -- Niger's ruling junta terminates the defense accord signed in 2012 with the US military.
3142253 ISLAMABAD -- At least 21 people perish and 38 others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan. (end)
gb

