President: NATO-Azerbaijan Partnership Has Already Had A Long History

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The NATO-Azerbaijan partnership has already had a long history
- more than 30 years of good partnership,” President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press
conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
“Azerbaijan participated in peacekeeping operations in Kosovo
and Afghanistan, and that was a great experience for us. Our
military servicemen were among the last of the coalition forces in
Afghanistan to leave that country at the end of August 2021. So,
this once again demonstrates our strong commitment to our
cooperation,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.
