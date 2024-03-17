Pres. Putin Heads To Landslide Election Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Mar 17 (KUNA) -- Preliminary results of the Russian presidential elections show that President Vladimir Putin is dominating the polls which continued over the past three days.

President Putin received 87.34 percent of the votes, followed by Nikolay Kharitonov of the communist party with 4.11 percent of the votes, Vladislav Davankov in third with 4.01 percent, and Leonid Slutsky of the liberal democratic party with 3.15 percent, the TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement by the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

TASS stated that these statistics come from 50.02 percent of the voters, according to the Central Elections Commission.

Also, according to the latest data by the CEC, the voter turnout rate is 74.2 percent at 9PM in Moscow (GMT +3).

President Vladimir Putin is predicted to win the elections for the fifth time, serving six years at the office, should this projection continue. (end)

