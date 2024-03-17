Moh Lauds Role Of National Cadres In Promotion Of Medical Service

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed that the national medical cadres had achieved significant contributions in the global scientific research across various medical specializations which gained praise at international forums.

Speaking at a Ramadhan 'Ghabqa' (dinner banquet), hosted by the Kuwait Medical Association on Sunday, the minister lauded the relentless efforts of the national medical cadres to enhancing the quality of healthcare services, in line with the national Kuwait Vision 2035.

He emphasized the importance of establishing a comprehensive vision to address challenges and create a supportive working environment for national doctors, aligning with the objectives outlined in the government's 100-day working program.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Tawala, the President of the Association, commended the ministry's efforts to improve the qualifications of medical personnel, and highlighted the successful implementation of Article 80 of Law 70/2020. This has led to the establishment of fixed allowances for doctors and other positive measures initiated by the Minister of Health.

Al-Tawala highlighted the Minister of Health's dedication to supporting national medical cadres by offering them opportunities for exchanging experiences and securing scholarships, as well as through internal programs such as the Kuwaiti Board. These efforts are expected to have a lasting impact on the development of the medical field.(end)

