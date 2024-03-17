Jordan, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Ceasefire Efforts In Gaza, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed in a telephone conversation on Sunday with his US counterpart Antony Blinken a number of bilateral issues and efforts to reach a ceasefire and deliver sufficient and sustained humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in the occupied city of Jerusalem, stressing the need to respect the existing historical situation there.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister underscored the need to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza immediately, warning of the danger of worsening the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the aggression.