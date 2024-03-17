RJAF Fighter Jets Scrambled After Radar Alert In Northern Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army announced early Monday that fighter jets from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) were scrambled over the northern part of the country in response to an alert from radar systems detecting unknown aerial activity.The official spokesman for the Jordan Armed Forces clarified that the activation of the jets was a standard security protocol to ensure the integrity of Jordan's airspace.The deployment aimed to assess and ensure the security of the Kingdom's airspace. After thorough checks, the air force confirmed the safety of the airspace, identifying no threats, and subsequently, the aircraft returned to their bases.The General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army has called on the public to avoid spreading rumors and to seek information from reliable sources, especially concerning national security issues.