Zelensky: There Is And There Can Be No Legitimacy In Russia's Presidential Pseudo-Elections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there is and there can be no legitimacy in so-called Russian presidential elections.

The head of state said this in his daily video address to Ukrainians, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election. Everyone in the world understands that this figure, as has often happened in history, has simply become addicted to power and is doing everything he can to rule forever. [...] There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections, and there cannot be one," Zelensky said.

According to him, there is no evil Putin will not commit to prolong his personal power.

"And there is no one in the world who is safe from this. I am grateful to every state, every leader, and all international organizations that have called and will continue to call a spade a spade. Everything Russia does in the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime. There must be a just retribution for everything the Russian murderers have done in this war and for the sake of Putin's lifelong power," Zelensky said.

He noted that Putin is most afraid of only one thing - justice.

"This figure must end up in the dock in The Hague – that is what we must ensure. Everyone in the world who values life and integrity," Zelensky said.

He added that right now, it is Ukraine's defense in this war that is determining whether Putin will succeed in expanding the zone of ruins in Europe and the world.

"Stopping him now is in everyone's best interest," he said.