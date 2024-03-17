Injury Toll In Russia's Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv has killed one person and wounded eight.
Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As of 20:00, one person was killed (a man born in 1974 died in the hospital), and eight people were injured, including a child (a girl born in 2013)," Kim said. Read also:
On Sunday, March 17, Russian forces struck Mykolaiv with two Iskander missiles. Five people were reported wounded. One person died in hospital from injuries.
