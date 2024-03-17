Injury Toll In Russia's Missile Attack On Mykolaiv Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Mykolaiv has killed one person and wounded eight.

Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 20:00, one person was killed (a man born in 1974 died in the hospital), and eight people were injured, including a child (a girl born in 2013)," Kim said.

On Sunday, March 17, Russian forces struck Mykolaiv with two Iskander missiles. Five people were reported wounded. One person died in hospital from injuries.