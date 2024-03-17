Russian Forces Hit Infrastructure In Sumy Region's Konotop

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have launched two strikes on infrastructure in Konotop, Sumy region.
Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Two hits! Infrastructure!" Semenikhin wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force earlier reported that the Russian army had launched missiles, likely Kh-59s, in the direction of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
