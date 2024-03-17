Center For Countering Disinformation: Russia Carried Out Provocation In Transnistria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia carried out a provocation in unrecognized Transnistria by attacking a military unit with a kamikaze drone.

The press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia carried out a provocation in Transnistria with a kamikaze drone attack on a military unit. The main logic of the Kremlin's actions is the information escalation of the situation, since the Russian Federation does not have a corridor to Transnistria to carry out military provocations," the center said.

It added that the Russians are trying to carry out provocations and manipulate the information space, spreading fakes.

Earlier on March 17, the unrecognized breakaway state of Transnistria (Moldova) reported an explosion and fire at a military unit in Tiraspol as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. It was also reported that the fire after the strike could have destroyed a helicopter.