Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Russian Drone In The Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed a Russian drone in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"Our air defenses destroyed a drone that the Russians had directed at the region. We cleared the sky over the Synelnykove district!" the post reads.
On Sunday, March 17, the Russians struck the Nikopol district with eight drones.
Illustration photo
