Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Ferien Messe Wien Exhibition In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration and the Department
of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara showcased Georgia's tourism
potential at the international tourist exhibition Ferien Messe Wien
in Vienna, Austria, the GNTA said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Within the framework of the exhibition, attended by 11 thousand
visitors, the Georgian side, including the country's Ambassador to
Austria Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, held meetings with the Austrian
State Secretary of Tourism and the National Tourist Office
Director.
Arranging tours and raising awareness of Georgia in Austria were
discussed by the Georgian delegation at the meeting with the
tourism media publication T.A.I. - Tourist Austria International
and the travel agency Ruefa.
The representatives of the GNTA and Adjara Tourism Department
reviewed the enhancement of cooperation with the heads of the
Austrian Travel Association and Austrian Airlines, and also met
with the officials of the Austrian Economy Ministry.
Ferien Messe Wien is the biggest trade fair in Austria, with 850
companies and organisations participating in the event in 2024,
held from Thursday to Sunday.
