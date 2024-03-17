               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgia's Tourism Potential Showcased At Ferien Messe Wien Exhibition In Vienna


3/17/2024 7:09:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Tourism Administration and the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara showcased Georgia's tourism potential at the international tourist exhibition Ferien Messe Wien in Vienna, Austria, the GNTA said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Within the framework of the exhibition, attended by 11 thousand visitors, the Georgian side, including the country's Ambassador to Austria Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, held meetings with the Austrian State Secretary of Tourism and the National Tourist Office Director.

Arranging tours and raising awareness of Georgia in Austria were discussed by the Georgian delegation at the meeting with the tourism media publication T.A.I. - Tourist Austria International and the travel agency Ruefa.

The representatives of the GNTA and Adjara Tourism Department reviewed the enhancement of cooperation with the heads of the Austrian Travel Association and Austrian Airlines, and also met with the officials of the Austrian Economy Ministry.

Ferien Messe Wien is the biggest trade fair in Austria, with 850 companies and organisations participating in the event in 2024, held from Thursday to Sunday.

