NATO Chief: I Welcome That Azerbaijan Is Developing Closer Ties With Several NATO Allies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer and closer ties with several NATO allies and that your country is playing a more and more important role in delivering gas, but also, in the future, power electricity to key NATO allies in Europe,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role for the resilience of our societies,” the NATO Secretary General underlined.