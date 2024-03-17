               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Chief: I Welcome That Azerbaijan Is Developing Closer Ties With Several NATO Allies


3/17/2024 7:09:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer and closer ties with several NATO allies and that your country is playing a more and more important role in delivering gas, but also, in the future, power electricity to key NATO allies in Europe,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

“Azerbaijan plays an important role for the resilience of our societies,” the NATO Secretary General underlined.

