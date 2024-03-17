NATO Chief: I Welcome That Azerbaijan Is Developing Closer Ties With Several NATO Allies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer and closer ties
with several NATO allies and that your country is playing a more
and more important role in delivering gas, but also, in the future,
power electricity to key NATO allies in Europe,” NATO Secretary
General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint press conference with
President Ilham Aliyev.
“Azerbaijan plays an important role for the resilience of our
societies,” the NATO Secretary General underlined.
MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107987980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.