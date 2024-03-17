Jordan, US Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Reach Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Mar 17 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday efforts to reach a ceasefire and facilitate passage of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The two officials engaged in their discussion through a phone call, said Jordan's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement also mentioned that they also discussed the situation in Jerusalem agreeing on the importance of maintaining respect of the history it is built on, as well as the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. (end)

