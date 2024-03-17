Bitmarkets’ New Crypto Outlook Adresses Bitcoin Halving And Other Milestones Of 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Vilnius, Lithuania, 17th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , BITmarkets has published its Crypto Outlook 2024, a research with the ambition to explore digital assets capable of transforming the crypto world in 2024. Besides the awaited Bitcoin halving, the analytical team of the crypto exchange explored the potential of new rising stars such as Helium or AVAX.

The study also examines events poised to shape Bitcoin's trajectory in 2024, including the development of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), providing insights into what lies ahead for the cryptocurrency.

You can find more information on BITmarkets' outlook on 2024 in the study .

BITmarkets is a cryptocurrency exchange which offers 24/7 support in 15 languages. Traders can engage in spot trading in 150+ cryptocurrencies as well as trade innovative futures contracts. BITmarkets has also introduced its native utility token, BTMT, which has entered the free market as of 4th March, with its listing on the BITmarkets exchange for trading and purchase.

BITmarkets Spot Trading Services are provided to you by UAB BITmarkets, which is an authorized virtual currency exchange and depository virtual currency wallet operator in Lithuania operating under the licence no: 306062346, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service and acting under the trademark BITmarkets.

The information provided in this article is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice, financial advice or trading advice. Any reference to specific investment should not be interpreted as an advice or recommendation. Before making any investment decisions, readers should conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor considering that cryptocurrency investments are speculative in nature and carry inherent risks. The author of the article and the affiliated Company shall not be held responsible for any loss or damage incurred due to the information provided in this article.