Cambodian Visa Application For UK, US Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIAN VISA FOR UK CITIZENS

The Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched the Cambodia e-visa, or electronic visa, program in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa is a digital travel authorization available to citizens of more than 200 countries, including the United Kingdom. UK citizens can enter Cambodia with an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business. The Cambodian e-visa allows UK citizens to visit Cambodia for up to 30 days. A Cambodia eVisa for UK citizens is valid for three months from the date of issuance and allows only one entry into the country, so keep this in mind when planning your trip. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIAN VISA TYPES

There are three major types of Cambodian visas for foreign visitors:

Tourist Visa (Type-T): The Tourist Visa is intended for foreign visitors visiting Cambodia for recreational purposes. Whether you're planning to go sightseeing or visit friends and family. A single-entry visa for short-term tourist activities, valid for three months with a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

Business Visa (Type-E): The Business Visa (Type-E) is the preferred option for foreign visitors conducting business in Cambodia. This visa type allows for efficient business operations within the country. Examine the specific documentation requirements, criteria, and benefits of the Business Visa. A single-entry business visa is valid for three months and allows a maximum stay of thirty days. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

Ordinary Visa: The Ordinary Visa is a versatile option that allows for a variety of travel purposes other than tourism and business. Whether you intend to retire in Cambodia or pursue an educational journey, the Ordinary Visa provides a tailored solution. Learn about the eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and benefits of using the Ordinary Visa for your specific travel needs. A visa that can be extended for a variety of purposes, including retirement, job search, and study. Can be obtained via an eVisa or upon arrival.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR US CITIZENS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia introduced the electronic visa program, known as e-visa, for Cambodia in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa enables citizens of over 200 countries, including the United States, to obtain a digital travel authorization. The e-Visa allows American citizens to visit Cambodia for tourism, leisure, or short business trips. The e-visa allows US citizens to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. It is valid for three months from the date of issue and only allows one entry into Cambodia. Therefore, American citizens should consider this when planning their visit. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIAN TRAVEL IMMUNISATION

Cambodia remains a popular tourist destination, with an increasing number of visitors coming from neighboring Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand for business, medical tourism, and unforgettable vacation experiences. Cambodia is a developing country with a wide range of accommodation options and many popular tourist destinations, but some vaccinations are recommended for visitors for a variety of reasons. If you are planning a trip to Cambodia, you must take the necessary health precautions. Here are some suggestions for travel immunization:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A can be transmitted through contaminated food or water throughout Cambodia, and it is recommended that travellers get vaccinated against it before leaving.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B can be contracted if you meet a new partner in Cambodia, get a tattoo or piercing, or have cosmetic medical procedures. The disease can be contracted through sexual contact, exposure to needles, or bodily fluids, so the vaccine is strongly advised for anyone who may engage in activities that put them at risk of contracting Hepatitis B. This includes avoiding medical procedures involving equipment that does not appear to be sterilized.

Malaria

Malaria is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and is prevalent in many areas of Cambodia, particularly along the border with Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. There are precautions to take to avoid mosquito bites, such as using repellent, wearing long, loose clothing, using a mosquito net when possible, and avoiding contact with flying insects. You should discuss these with your doctor during your visit, as other mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis may also be present.

Long-term travel and Japanese encephalitis

Japanese Encephalitis may be present in Cambodia, so discuss it with the doctor during your appointment. This vaccine may be recommended if you plan to stay in Cambodia for more than a month, visit rural areas, spend time outdoors, go camping/hiking, and so on. Seek additional information by discussing your plans with your doctor and confirming whether you may require this vaccine to stay safe while traveling.

Rabies

Rabid dogs are frequently found in Cambodia. However, if you are bitten or scratched by a dog or other mammal while visiting Cambodia, rabies treatment is frequently available. Consider rabies vaccination before your trip if your activities will require you to be around dogs or wildlife.

Typhoid

Typhoid is also prevalent in Cambodia and can be transmitted through contaminated food or water. Typhoid vaccination is especially recommended if you are traveling to rural areas, visiting friends or relatives in Cambodia, or if you enjoy trying new foods.

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a potentially fatal viral infection transmitted by several mosquito species that live in the jungle, savannah, or cities. Mosquitoes that transmit yellow fever in urban areas also transmit dengue fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus. A yellow fever vaccination certificate is required for travelers aged one year or older arriving from countries with a risk of yellow fever transmission, as well as those who have transited through a country's airport for more than 12 hours.

CAMBODIA VISA APPLICATION

The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian online e-Visa was designed to save travelers time by streamlining the visa application process. Eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa before visiting Cambodia. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

Fill in the application form. The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.

Pay the fee. Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.

Download the e-Visa certificate. Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.