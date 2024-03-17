Indian Visa Online Application Process For Gambia Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR GAMBIA CITIZENS

Since 2014, Gambians have been able to apply for Indian visas online through the Indian government. Citizens of over 169 countries can now easily apply for an Indian e-Visa by completing a simple form. This government-issued e-Visa allows Gambians and residents to visit and enter India. Gambians can easily obtain an eVisa for a wide range of purposes, including travel, business, and medical treatment. Gambians prefer the India Tourist eVisa, which allows them to travel, visit family, and attend yoga or meditation retreats. A tourist e-visa is valid for one month, beginning from the date of purchase. Gambian nationals can enter the country once every 30 days for a period of 30 days. India e-Business Visa: Travelers from the Gambia can apply for an India e-Business Visa if they want to visit India for business purposes, e. g. for sales, conferences, or meetings. Visiting India with this type of visa is allowed multiple times during the one-year validity period of the visa. The maximum stay in India is 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa for India: Residents of The Gambia wishing to receive medical treatment in India are granted an electronic visa. The Medical Electronic Visa is valid for 120 days and is valid for triple entries. Gambia is one of the countries that can benefit from this quick and easy procedure that eliminates the need to visit consulates or embassies.







India Visa requirements for Gambian Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees.

TOURIST VISA FOR INDIA

Individuals with an India Online Tourist eVisa are allowed to travel, engage in recreational activities, and visit tourist attractions. It is also suitable for ship travel, visiting friends and family, and even a quick yoga session. The India Tourist e-Visa, launched by the Indian government in November 2014, streamlines visa applications by eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. The India Tourist eVisa, which allows for multiple entries, is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Eligible citizens may stay in India for up to 90 consecutive days for tourism purposes. For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entries into India. It is recommended to use this program to get your India e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. Eligible citizens can apply by completing the simple and straightforward online India Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.

BUSINESS VISA FOR INDIA

Individuals planning to start their own business, those who frequently travel for long-term business engagements, and investors can all obtain a specific visa. This visa, known as the India Business eVisa, is granted to qualified individuals traveling to India for business purposes such as conferences, workshops, symposiums, training programs, contract negotiations, and meetings. If you plan to visit India for commercial or business purposes, you must first apply for an India Business eVisa. It is worth noting that citizens of more than 169 countries can now apply for an e-Visa to India. Additionally, eligible citizens are permitted to stay in India for tourism purposes for a maximum of 90 consecutive days (180 days for citizens of Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry Tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entrances into India. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA

Individuals wishing to receive medical treatment in India can obtain an e-Medical Visa from the government. This electronic visa, also known as an India eMedical Visa, is required for medical tourists planning to visit the country. People from more than 169 countries can apply for e-Medical Visas to receive medical treatment in India. In November 2014, the Indian government introduced e-Visa for India, a straightforward online visa application process that eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate. Eligible individuals can obtain an approved e-Visa for a maximum 60-day stay in India for medical reasons by filling out a simple online application. A triple entry visa with a 120-day validity period is the India Medical e-Visa. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN VISA ONLINE APPLICATION

The Indian government has implemented the Indian Electronic Visa to attract more international tourists to the country. Citizens of over 169 countries can now obtain this online travel authorization. As a result, foreign visitors planning to visit India no longer require a traditional paper visa, which reduces administrative burdens. Instead, eligible visitors from these countries can obtain an e-visa to enter India. The e-visa is a multiple-entry visa that is valid for 365 days for e-tourists and e-business travelers. However, e-medical and e-medical attendants are granted a triple entry visa valid for 60 consecutive days. Lastly, for e-conferences, it is a single-entry visa with a validity of 30 days. There is no need to physically go to the Embassy to fill out forms and hand in paperwork to the government because the majority of visitors now prefer to submit their Indian Visa Applications online. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.

Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.