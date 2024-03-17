Indian Visa From Poland, Laos, Peru

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Airports and Seaports allowed

When applying for an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you must enter the country by air or cruise at designated airports and ports, according to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. If you have a multiple-entry e-Visa, you can use it to travel to different airports or seaports on subsequent visits. Although there are four ways to leave India (air, cruise, rail, and bus), an e-Visa only allows you to enter via flight or cruise. The list of approved airports and seaports is updated every few months, so bookmark it and check back frequently. According to the Indian immigration authorities' decision, this list would be changed in the future months, with other airports and seaports added.







e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Approved seaports are:

Cochin Seaport

Chennai Seaport

Goa Seaport

Mangalore Seaport

Mumbai Seaport

Indian Visa Airport and Seaports for exit

Following the Indian Immigration Service's decision, this list will be updated in the coming months to include new airports and seaports. Although there are four ways to leave India (by plane, cruise ship, train, or bus), only two are permitted with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). When applying for an India tourist or business e-Visa, you must enter the country by air or cruise ship at designated airports and ports, according to Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Indian visa egress points are Indian airports or seaports where citizens of specific countries can enter without a visa or obtain one upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are Indian locations where foreign visitors must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Seaports for Exit

Indian Visa from Laos

Because of the steady increase in the number of foreign tourists, the Indian government established an online e-Visa system to speed up immigration and admission to the country. An E-Tourist Visa to India can be obtained from 169 countries, including Laos. Before applying for the most popular Indian e-Visa, the Indian Tourist e-Visa, Laos residents must meet a number of requirements. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is a tourist visa to India. It is only valid for one month from the date of issuance and allows a maximum stay of 30 days in the country. It cannot be prolonged. The India Business eVisa allows Laotian business travelers to travel to India online. It is valid for 365 days, with multiple entries that cannot exceed 180 days for all citizens of e-Visa-eligible countries. Indian Electronic Medical Visa is an electronic visa for medical treatment in the country. It is valid for 04 months, allowing travelers to stay in the country for 60 days with triple entries. Eligible Lao passport holders can easily and simply apply by completing the online India e-Visa Application Form and providing some personal information and some required supporting documents.

Indian Visa Requirements for Laotian citizens



A valid Laos passport with a minimum validity of 6 months when entering the country.

A valid email address to receive the e-visa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card for payment of the visa processing fee.

Indian Visa from Peru

If you hold a Peruvian passport and want to visit Jaipur, Agra, or any of India's numerous wildlife reserves, you must apply for a Peruvian Indian visa. Peruvian passport holders may now apply to the Indian government for an India e-Visa. Peruvian citizens are eligible for a wide range of visas to India. Peruvian visitors should consider their options based on the purpose of their trip and the duration of their stay in the country. Peruvian tourist visas to India offer the following benefits: This visa is only for tourists and leisure travelers. It grants holders multiple entries into India. It is available for rent for a maximum of 90 days per stay. It's only valid for a year. e-Business Visa: Used to travel to India for business. For this type, the validity period is 365 days from the date of issuance, and you can enter India as many times as you like. Each length of stay must not exceed 180 days. e-Medical Visa – Used when you need to enter India for medical treatment. It grants holders a maximum of 60 days per visit. The e-Medical Assistant Visa is issued for up to 2 Peruvian relatives of an e-Medical Visa holder. Both visa types are valid for 120 days. A Peru India eVisa application usually takes no more than 10 minutes once the applicant has all the necessary visa requirements and documentation in hand. This electronic system allows visitors to register online and receive the e-Visa by email, eliminating long queues at an embassy or consulate.

India eVisa Requirements for Peru Citizens



A valid passport: to consider it valid, remember to verify that it wouldn't expire once you get to India.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Means of payment: You can use a debit/credit card or PayPal account to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa from Poland

The Indian government has taken steps to make it easier for tourists to enter the country. Polish citizens have been able to apply for Indian visas online since 2014. One of these initiatives is the implementation of electronic travel authorization, which enables tourists from 169 countries to obtain visas to visit India using the Indian e-Visa system. Poles looking to visit India for leisure, business, or medical reasons can apply for a variety of Indian e-Visas. The Tourist e-Visa allows you to enter India for tourism or travel. You can enter India once and stay for up to 30 days in this category. e-Business Visa is required for all business and commercial activities in India. This type allows you to stay in India for up to one year (365 days) and come and go multiple times, each stay not exceeding 180 days. E-Medical Visa – If you are looking to travel to India for any medical treatment including yoga physical therapy, you can choose this type of e-Visa as it allows you to stay up to 60 days and more importantly, you can enter and exit three times in advance. This visa for India allows travelers from Poland and other countries to visit India for short stays. The India e-Visa application process is easy as it is entirely online. In other words, travelers save trips to the local embassy or consulate to apply for the Indian Visa.

India eVisa Requirements for Polish Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees. Travelers must also have a return ticket or a ticket of onward travel while applying for an eVisa.