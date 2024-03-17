Indian Visa For Sri Lanka, Australia And Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Customer Support

INDIAN VISA FOR SRI LANKANS

As a visitor from Sri Lanka, you can apply for an Indian visa online from any internet-connected computer or mobile device. In 2014, Indian officials launched the country's electronic travel authorization system, known as e-Visa, which expedites the visa application process for over 169 countries and eliminates long and painful wait times at embassies when applying for entry approval. Depending on the purpose of their trip, tourists can apply for an India Tourist Visa, an India Business Visa, or an India Medical Visa. Sri Lankan nationals having an Indian e-Tourist Visa issued for tourism purposes can enter the country and stay for up to 30 days from the date of arrival. This visa is only valid for one month from the date of issuance. Apart from that, a tourist visa to India may be valid for one or five years. During the validity period of the visa, you may enter and exit the country as often as necessary, but your stay at each entry cannot exceed 90 days. Sri Lankan citizens can now apply for an India visa quickly and easily, without having to present their passport to the Indian Embassy. Travelers can quickly apply for an e-Visa online.

Apply Indian Business Visa

For those looking to start their own businesses, those who must travel frequently for long-term business purposes, and investors. Qualified citizens can apply for an India Business eVisa to travel to India for business purposes such as attending a conference, workshop, or symposium, training and courses, contract negotiations, and meetings. If you intend to visit India for commercial or business reasons, you must first obtain an India Business eVisa. Citizens of over 169 countries can now apply for e-visas to India. Eligible citizens can visit India for tourism for up to 90 days in a row (180 days for Canadian, Japanese, UK, and US citizens). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry Tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entrances into India. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Apply Indian Business Visa from Australia

People can apply for an Indian eVisa online in 169 countries, including Australia. Applying for an Indian business visa in Australia is like applying in any other country. There are some differences between nationalities, but they are primarily determined by cost and processing time availability. The India business visa enables participants in business activities to conduct business while in the country. The India e-Business visa allows for multiple entries and a maximum stay of 180 days beginning on the date of first entry. The India e-Business visa is valid for one year from its date of issuance. Business travelers should apply for a business visa at least four days before their trip. Most applications are processed within four days, but visa processing may take a few days longer in some cases. The procedure is straightforward, and it will not take you long to complete it.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

Indian Visa from Dubai

Anyone wishing to enter India for business, leisure, or medical reasons must present a valid visa to the authorities. The Indian government has made it as simple as possible to obtain an Indian visa from the UAE. Before entering the country, you must obtain an electronic visa. Citizens of over 169 countries can now apply for e-visas to India. Citizens of the UAE who wish to visit India for leisure can apply online for a Tourist eVisa. Emirates citizens can now apply for an Indian Tourist Visa from the comfort of their own homes thanks to the India e-Visa program. In India, an electronic visa (eTV), also known as e-Visa, is a type of online travel authorization. It is a multiple-entry visa for e-tourists and e-businesses with a 365-day validity period and a triple-entry visa for e-Medical and e-Physician Assistants with a 60-day validity period. For UAE citizens, the process is very simple. An online visa does not require you to visit an embassy or consulate. You don't have to do anything in person because the process is entirely online.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR UAE CITIZENS



A Valid passport valid for at least six months.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.