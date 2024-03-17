US, Western Nations Question Credibility Of Russian Polls As Putin Eyes Another Term

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The US and several Western countries have questioned the credibility of the polling process in the Russian presidential election amid reports suggesting another term in office for the incumbent Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Terming the election process "not free nor fair", the White House's National Security Council spokesperson said that the elections are "obviously not free nor fair given how Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also hit out at his Russian counterpart, saying Putin was "sick from power" and "doing everything to rule forever".

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be... There is no evil he will not commit to prolong his personal power," he said in a video address.

In a statement, the UK's foreign office criticised Russia for "illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory", saying that this demonstrates Russia "is not interested in finding a path to peace".

"The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military aid to Ukrainians defending their democracy," it added.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said that the "pseudo-election" in Russia is "neither free nor fair". "Putin's rule is authoritarian, he relies on censorship, repression & violence. The 'election' in the occupied territories of Ukraine are null and void & another breach of international law," it said in a post on X.

Poland's Foreign Ministry has also spoken out against Russia's "so-called presidential elections".

"The voting took place in conditions of extreme repression against society, making it impossible to make a free, democratic choice." from Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kremlin's unfair decision to conduct the election in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine deserves particular condemnation. It is an ostentatious violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter, and may only be treated as another attempt to undermine Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," it added.