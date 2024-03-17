Solana Surpasses Ethereum In 24-Hour Volume

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Solana (SOL) has reached a significant milestone by exceeding Ethereum and other EVM-based Layer-2 solutions in 24-hour trading volume.

According to a report from DefiLlama, the overall on-chain volume on Solana has surpassed $3.654 billion, more than Ethereum's $2.397 billion.

Solana Surpasses Competitors Collective Strength

Even when considering other strong players like Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Optimism, Solana seemingly notes better overall usage statistics.

Solana's co-founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, made a short statement about the platform's success after hearing about this significant accomplishment.

Even though everyone is happy, some people are worried about SOL's unified staking system and how it might be weak. Yakovenko discussed these concerns and pointed out the differences between SOL's quorum control and the multisig control seen in Layer-2 systems.

There have also been conversations about how resilient blockchain can be in the face of regulatory obstacles. A hypothetical study examining how well different networks would work under strict government rules has caused a lot of discussion.

Yakovenko contributed to the conversation by emphasizing SOL's adaptability and proposing potential adjustments to ensure continued functionality under adverse conditions.

As Solana continues to note strong adoption, Yakovenko's comments show how robust the platform is and how much more it can grow. However, it will be up to developers and users to sustain the growth momentum.