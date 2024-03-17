Pashtana Durrani Receives 'Outstanding Woman' Award From Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

The Economic Forum for Women announced that Pashtana Durrani, the head of the Learn organization, has received the“Outstanding Woman” award from the institution for her activities in the gender equality sector.

According to reports, this award was presented last week to Pashtana Durrani from Afghanistan and four other women from various countries in New York, USA.

At the same time, the Economic Forum for Women stated that this award is given to women who have pioneered entrepreneurial and professional efforts, are leaders, and have distinctive voices and perspectives, showcasing a new narrative of leadership in all aspects of life.

On her social media platform X, Durrani also stated that the“Outstanding Woman” award honours women who dare to dream, break barriers, and make positive changes.

This is because many women and girls from Afghanistan have achieved international awards due to various activities in the education and women's sectors.

Durrani, currently active online in women's education in Afghanistan, had previously won international awards for her activities, including the“Emerging Leader” award from the Talberg Foundation in 2021.

Furthermore, Banafsha Yaqoubi, former Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission commissioner and disability rights activist, received the international“Brave Women” award from the US Department of State.

