Video: Srinagar Hosts Maiden Formula 4 Car Race Alongside Famed Boulevard

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar today hosted its maiden Formula 4 car race alongside famed Boulevard at Dal Lake, Srinagar.

The race, a collaboration between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League under the aegis of the Kashmir's Tourism Department, was held along Boulevard in Srinagar with people from walks of life making it to the event to witness the excitement.

For the organizers, the event is not just about speed and competition, but a celebration of resilience and unity. The organising committe said that Formula 4 race serves as a beacon of hope, symbolizing Kashmir's potential as a hub for adventure tourism and sporting events.

Terming the hosting of the event in Srinagar as one of the significant accomplishments, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that it will expand the range of alternatives for Kashmiri sports fans and mark the start of a new career path for valley aficionados.