Qatari Prime Minister Tackles Unrest In Gaza With UAE FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 17 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the latest developments in Gaza.

Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement, the two also discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to accelerate the pace of entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.

The meeting also discussed the dangers of expanding the cycle of violence in the region and its impact on regional and global stability.

The Qatari premier stressed during the meeting on the importance of coordination and concerted regional efforts in facing challenges to achieve security and peace in the region. (end)

