US Televisions Lose 5 Million Subs In 2023

The leading television service providers in the United States,
representing about 96% of the market, lost 5,035,000 video
subscribers in 2023, compared to a loss of 4,590,000 in 2022.
That is according to Leichtman Research Group and includes
estimates for companies like DirecTV that no longer publish
figures.
The leading cable companies lost 3.82 million subscribers
between them, compared to a loss of 2.54 million the previous year,
ending 2023 with a total of 34.05 million. Most of those were
across Charter and Comcast, that have just over 14 million each.
The largest net subscriber loss was from Comcast, with a reduction
of 2.04 million subscribers.
Satellite service providers DirecTV and Dish had an estimated
11.30 million and 6.47 million subscribers, down by 1.80 million
and 0.95 million respectively. That includes estimates for U-verse
and DirecTV Stream households.
Telco services Verizon Fios and Frontier had 3.01 and 0.23
million subscribers, down by 289,000 and 72,000.
Online services were generally up, with YouTube TV adding around
1.90 million subscribers at an estimated 7.9 million, passing the 8
million mark in February 2024. Hulu+ Live TV added 100,000 at 4.60
million. Sling TV lost 279,000 at 2.06 million, while Fubo gained
173,000, ending the year with 1.62 million. Between them, these
services added 1.89 million subscribers in 2023, compared to 1.67
million the previous year. That was basically down to YouTube TV,
which is now the fourth largest television provider in the United
States by subscriber numbers.
Although the overall market continues to reduce, it is notable
that the services delivered online are approaching the numbers of
those delivered by satellite. Telco television services, delivered
using IPTV over managed networks, continue to dwindle, having once
been seen as the growth opportunity for television services.
Traditional television services, including telco television but
not including those delivered over the open internet, lost 6.93
million subscribers in 2023, compared to a net loss of about 6.26
million in 2022.
However, despite the large losses, 71.3 million homes are still
subscribing to television service providers in the United
States.
