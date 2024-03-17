Crypto Market In Panic As Bitcoin Heavily Drops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over the past day, the cryptocurrency market experienced
substantial turmoil as Bitcoin saw its price drop below $65,000,
leading to widespread liquidation, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
This sharp decline wiped out nearly $565 million in market
value, impacting long and short traders.
Long Traders Lose Over $400 Million
The downturn in the crypto market caught bullish traders off
guard, resulting in losses exceeding $400 million for this cohort
within the last day alone.
According to data from CoinGlass, price speculators saw a total
loss of $565 million during this period. Long traders bore the
brunt of losing $438 million, while short traders faced liquidation
of $126 million.
Notably, Bitcoin long traders suffered the most significant
blow, losing $153 million, followed by Chainlink enthusiasts with
$94 million in losses. Ethereum and Solana's traders also lost more
than $130 million combined.
These events impacted over 200,000 traders, with over 50%
trading on Binance and OKX exchanges.
This downturn can be attributed to Bitcoin's price brief drop to
under $65,000, its lowest since early March. As the leading digital
asset, BTC's price movements typically dictate the broader market's
trajectory. Consequently, major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum,
Avalanche, BNB, Cardano, and Chainlink experienced significant
price declines.
Meanwhile, several crypto analysts have interpreted this
decrease as a predictable market behavior. According to Rekt
Capital, despite the introduction of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded
funds (ETFs), the current bull market remains susceptible to a
pre-halving retrace. These retraces typically occur 14-28 days
before the Bitcoin halving.
Comparing
previous cycles, the analyst notes that BTC's current 11% pullback
within 31 days of the halving resembles past patterns where
retraces were 20% and 40% deep in 2020 and 2016, respectively.
As such, the analyst warned that BTC would enter the“Danger
Zone” within the next three days and urged traders to be
cautious.
