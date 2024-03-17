Nowruz Holiday Celebrated In Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A festive celebration was held on the occasion of Nowruz holiday at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.

Ambassador Eldar Salimov, who opened the event, congratulated the guests on Novruz holiday and wished them prosperity, happiness and peace.

Reminding that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, when he led Azerbaijan in the Soviet era, made it possible for our people to widely celebrate Novruz, the ambassador proudly noted that thanks to our Glorious Army under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, this beautiful holiday has been greeted with the song of Victory for the fourth year.

The ambassador stated that Novruz is celebrated at a high level in Azerbaijan, and that 11 cultural heritages of our country, including the Nowruz holiday, were included in UNESCO's World Heritage List at the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in order to promote our national and cultural heritage, and in 2010, the initiative of our country and Novruz He said that March 21 was declared International Nowruz Day by the UN with the support of other celebrating countries.

In other speeches, it was emphasized that the joint celebration of Novruz by our compatriots living abroad strengthens their feelings of attachment to our homeland, and on these days, the dear memory of the heroic children who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was once again remembered with respect.

After the speeches, Azerbaijani music was played, and delicious refreshments were offered to the guests.

Well-known social and political figures of Jordan and our compatriots living in this country took part in the event.