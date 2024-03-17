Nowruz Holiday Celebrated In Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A festive celebration was held on the occasion of Nowruz holiday
at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Hashemite
Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.
Ambassador Eldar Salimov, who opened the event, congratulated
the guests on Novruz holiday and wished them prosperity, happiness
and peace.
Reminding that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, when he led
Azerbaijan in the Soviet era, made it possible for our people to
widely celebrate Novruz, the ambassador proudly noted that thanks
to our Glorious Army under the leadership of the Victorious
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, this beautiful holiday has been
greeted with the song of Victory for the fourth year.
The ambassador stated that Novruz is celebrated at a high level
in Azerbaijan, and that 11 cultural heritages of our country,
including the Nowruz holiday, were included in UNESCO's World
Heritage List at the initiative of the First Vice-President of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in order to promote our national and
cultural heritage, and in 2010, the initiative of our country and
Novruz He said that March 21 was declared International Nowruz Day
by the UN with the support of other celebrating countries.
In other speeches, it was emphasized that the joint celebration
of Novruz by our compatriots living abroad strengthens their
feelings of attachment to our homeland, and on these days, the dear
memory of the heroic children who sacrificed their lives for the
sake of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was once again
remembered with respect.
After the speeches, Azerbaijani music was played, and delicious
refreshments were offered to the guests.
Well-known social and political figures of Jordan and our
compatriots living in this country took part in the event.
